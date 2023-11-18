Kansas State vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Governor's Cup is the prize when the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) meet on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-330
|+260
Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered eight times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.
- Kansas has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
