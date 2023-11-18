The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Kansas State has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Kansas ranks 33rd in the FBS (32.7 points per game), and it is 66th on defense (26.2 points allowed per contest).

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Kansas State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Kansas State Kansas 452.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.0 (44th) 356.0 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (70th) 202.4 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.0 (17th) 250.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (65th) 9 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,190 pass yards for Kansas State, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 290 rushing yards (29.0 ypg) on 66 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 143 times for 859 yards (85.9 per game) and seven touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 282 receiving yards on 26 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 107 times for 540 yards (54.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 554 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 501 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,431 yards on 92-of-154 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 155 times for 965 yards (96.5 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 552 yards (on 102 carries) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has racked up 559 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has caught 21 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (41.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild's 35 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

