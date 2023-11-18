Our computer model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will take down the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-9.5) Toss Up (57.5) Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

Week 12 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 27.8% chance to win.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Kansas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Jayhawks' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for Kansas this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Wildcats have eight wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

There have been six Wildcats games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Kansas State games this season have posted an average total of 54.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jayhawks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.8 18.5 45.3 12.0 29.0 28.3 Kansas 32.7 26.2 37.0 23.0 26.3 31.0

