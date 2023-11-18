Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent game, had 16 points, five assists and two steals in a 128-109 win over the Warriors.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per contest last season, 21st in the league.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Williams vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 29 16 3 5 2 0 2 11/3/2023 35 18 3 8 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.