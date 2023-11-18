The Colorado Avalanche's (10-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of their Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Josh Manson D Questionable Upper Body Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche are eighth in the league in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).

Colorado gives up 3.1 goals per game (46 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Their +13 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

