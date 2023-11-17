Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 16
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
