The Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Shockers Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State and its opponent combined to hit the over 20 out of 29 times last season.

Against the spread, the Shockers were 17-12-0 last season.

Wichita State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.4% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last year.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 145.7 60.9 129.4 135.6 Wichita State 71.0 145.7 68.5 129.4 136.5

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers scored an average of 71.0 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.

Wichita State put together a 12-10 ATS record and a 14-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Wichita State 17-12-0 20-9-0

Wichita State vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Wichita State 19-1 Home Record 8-9 6-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

