Wichita State vs. Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at HTC Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.
Wichita State vs. Liberty Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Shockers Betting Records & Stats
- Wichita State and its opponent combined to hit the over 20 out of 29 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Shockers were 17-12-0 last season.
- Wichita State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.4% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last year.
Wichita State vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|145.7
|60.9
|129.4
|135.6
|Wichita State
|71.0
|145.7
|68.5
|129.4
|136.5
Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends
- The Shockers scored an average of 71.0 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
- Wichita State put together a 12-10 ATS record and a 14-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.
Wichita State vs. Liberty Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Wichita State
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
Wichita State vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Wichita State
|19-1
|Home Record
|8-9
|6-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-1-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
