Wichita State vs. Liberty November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (4-0) will meet the Liberty Flames (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at HTC Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPNU.
Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)
- Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wichita State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|71
|190th
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|19th
|16
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
