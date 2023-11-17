Friday's contest features the Liberty Flames (3-0) and the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) matching up at HTC Center (on November 17) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-68 victory for Liberty.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Wichita State vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 77, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-9.6)

Liberty (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Wichita State Performance Insights

With 71 points per game on offense, Wichita State was 190th in college basketball last season. On defense, it gave up 68.5 points per contest, which ranked 127th in college basketball.

The Shockers were 69th in the country with 33.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Wichita State ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.3 per game.

The Shockers committed 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest (267th-ranked).

The Shockers ranked 24th-worst in the nation with a 30.9% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they sank 6.6 three-pointers per game (266th-ranked in college basketball).

Wichita State was 300th in college basketball with 8.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 169th with a 33.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Wichita State took 62.8% two-pointers (accounting for 74.4% of the team's buckets) and 37.2% three-pointers (25.6%).

