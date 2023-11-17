The Liberty Flames (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Shockers have won four games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Wichita State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-3.5) 140.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Liberty Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wichita State put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Shockers had an ATS record of 7-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

Liberty put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 Flames games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.