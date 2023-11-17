The Liberty Flames (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Shockers have won four games in a row.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.0% the Flames' opponents shot last season.
  • Wichita State put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Shockers ranked 204th.
  • The Shockers put up an average of 71.0 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
  • Wichita State put together a 14-10 record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.
  • The Shockers allowed more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
  • At home, Wichita State sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.6%) than on the road (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Western Kentucky W 71-61 Charles Koch Arena
11/12/2023 Friends W 95-65 Charles Koch Arena
11/16/2023 Coastal Carolina W 86-77 HTC Center
11/17/2023 Liberty - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Norfolk State - Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond - Charles Koch Arena

