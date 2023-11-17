The Liberty Flames (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Shockers have won four games in a row.

Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.0% the Flames' opponents shot last season.

Wichita State put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.

The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Shockers ranked 204th.

The Shockers put up an average of 71.0 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.

Wichita State put together a 14-10 record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.

The Shockers allowed more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

At home, Wichita State sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.6%) than on the road (34.3%).

