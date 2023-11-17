How to Watch Wichita State vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Shockers have won four games in a row.
Wichita State vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Sacramento State vs Tulane (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Alabama State vs Memphis (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UTSA vs Texas State (8:15 PM ET | November 17)
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers shot 45.0% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 42.0% the Flames' opponents shot last season.
- Wichita State put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
- The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Shockers ranked 204th.
- The Shockers put up an average of 71.0 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.
- Wichita State put together a 14-10 record last season in games it scored more than 60.9 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.
- The Shockers allowed more points at home (69.5 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- At home, Wichita State sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.6%) than on the road (34.3%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 71-61
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/12/2023
|Friends
|W 95-65
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/16/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 86-77
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Liberty
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
