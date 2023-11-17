Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Shawnee County, Kansas this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Holton High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Washburn Rural High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
