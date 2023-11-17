Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Sedgwick County, Kansas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Eisenhower High School at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Washburn Rural High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andale High School at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.