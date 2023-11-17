This week, there's high school football on the docket in Sedgwick County, Kansas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Eisenhower High School at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Washburn Rural High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Andale High School at Cheney High School