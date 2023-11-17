The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 118 - Spurs 114

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)

Spurs (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.4)

Kings (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Kings have a 6-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-7-0 mark from the Spurs.

Sacramento hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 42.9% of the time.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it in fewer games (50% of the time) than San Antonio (81.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 2-8, while the Kings are 4-3 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings rank 10th in the NBA with 114.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 18th with 114 points allowed per contest.

With 44.2 boards per game, Sacramento is 16th in the NBA. It gives up 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

This year, the Kings rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 27.2 per game.

Sacramento is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 15.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Kings rank fifth-best in the NBA by sinking 14.4 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 24th in the league at 33.9%.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA in points scored (110.6 per game) and worst in points conceded (124.1).

On the glass, San Antonio is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42 per game). It is 18th in rebounds conceded (44.6 per game).

The Spurs are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.4 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in committing them (16.2 per game). And it is ranked 19th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

