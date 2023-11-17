Kansas State vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Providence Friars (3-0) and the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet at Baha Mar Convention Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.
Kansas State vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State's games went over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats were 23-11-0 last year.
- Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-13-0 mark from Providence.
Kansas State vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|77.3
|153.5
|71.0
|140.9
|143.0
|Kansas State
|76.2
|153.5
|69.9
|140.9
|141.1
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats averaged 5.2 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Friars gave up (71.0).
- When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Kansas State went 14-2 against the spread and 14-3 overall.
Kansas State vs. Providence Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-13-0
|14-15-0
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
Kansas State vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Kansas State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.0
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
