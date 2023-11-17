The Providence Friars (3-0) and the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) meet at Baha Mar Convention Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.

Kansas State vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's games went over the point total 19 out of 34 times last season.

Against the spread, the Wildcats were 23-11-0 last year.

Kansas State put together a 23-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 16-13-0 mark from Providence.

Kansas State vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 77.3 153.5 71.0 140.9 143.0 Kansas State 76.2 153.5 69.9 140.9 141.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats averaged 5.2 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Friars gave up (71.0).

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Kansas State went 14-2 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Kansas State vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 14-15-0 Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0

Kansas State vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Kansas State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 6-6 Away Record 4-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

