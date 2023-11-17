The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) face the Providence Friars (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas State vs. Providence Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Providence Rank Providence AVG Kansas State AVG Kansas State Rank 50th 77.3 Points Scored 76.2 68th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.2 200th 70th 14.6 Assists 17.0 8th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.