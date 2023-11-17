Kansas State vs. Providence November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) face the Providence Friars (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Kansas State vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Providence Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Kansas State vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|17.0
|8th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
