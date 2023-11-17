Friday's game between the Providence Friars (3-0) and Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) going head to head at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 82-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Providence, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas State vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Kansas State vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 82, Kansas State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-16.6)

Providence (-16.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Kansas State Performance Insights

Kansas State was 68th in college basketball last year with 76.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 169th with 69.9 points allowed per contest.

With 31.3 boards per game, the Wildcats ranked 210th in the country. They gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

Kansas State was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 17.0 per game (eighth-best in college basketball).

The Wildcats ranked 311th in college basketball with 13.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 35th with 14.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats sank 7.2 treys per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.3% three-point percentage (171st-ranked).

Kansas State gave up 6.5 treys per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.8% (31st-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Kansas State took 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 73.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 36.1% threes (26.8% of the team's baskets).

