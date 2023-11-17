The Providence Friars (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Providence (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Providence (-0.5) 147.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Wildcats had an ATS record of 7-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.
  • Providence won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Friars and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Kansas State, based on its national championship odds (+6000), ranks much better (27th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (272nd).
  • The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

