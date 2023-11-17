The Providence Friars (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline BetMGM Providence (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Providence (-0.5) 147.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Wildcats had an ATS record of 7-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.

Providence won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Friars and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Kansas State, based on its national championship odds (+6000), ranks much better (27th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (272nd).

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

