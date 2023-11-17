Kansas State vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Providence Friars (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Providence vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Kansas State vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Providence (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Providence (-0.5)
|147.5
|-115
|-104
Kansas State vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas State won 23 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Wildcats had an ATS record of 7-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season.
- Providence won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Friars and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Kansas State, based on its national championship odds (+6000), ranks much better (27th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (272nd).
- The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
