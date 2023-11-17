The Providence Friars (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Kansas State vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Kansas State went 12-3 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars finished 35th.

The Wildcats' 76.2 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Kansas State went 14-3.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State put up fewer points at home (75.0 per game) than away (76.7) last season.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 80.6.

Beyond the arc, Kansas State made more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).

