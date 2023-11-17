Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Johnson County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Blue Valley High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Gardner, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Tonganoxie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tonganoxie, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.