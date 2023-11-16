The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) and the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at HTC Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Shockers Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State and its opponent combined to hit the over 20 out of 29 times last season.

The Shockers' record against the spread last year was 17-12-0.

Wichita State (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 20.1% more often than Coastal Carolina (10-16-0) last season.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 73.3 144.3 74.0 142.5 141.7 Wichita State 71.0 144.3 68.5 142.5 136.5

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game last year (71.0) than the Chanticleers gave up to opponents (74.0).

Wichita State went 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when it scored more than 74.0 points last season.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 14-12-0 Wichita State 17-12-0 20-9-0

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina Wichita State 8-8 Home Record 8-9 3-11 Away Record 7-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

