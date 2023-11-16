The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will face the Wichita State Shockers (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Wichita State Top Players (2022-23)

Craig Porter Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Jaykwon Walton: 13.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kenny Pohto: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

James Rojas: 10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaron Pierre Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 71 190th 290th 74 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 33.6 69th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 266th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.3 157th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

