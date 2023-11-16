Thursday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) matching up at HTC Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-65 win for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 78, Coastal Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-13.3)

Wichita State (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Wichita State Performance Insights

Last season Wichita State averaged 71.0 points per game (190th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 68.5 points per contest (127th-ranked).

With 33.6 boards per game, the Shockers ranked 69th in the nation. They gave up 31.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 192nd in college basketball.

Wichita State ranked 157th in the nation with 13.3 assists per game.

The Shockers were 189th in the nation with 11.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Shockers, who were 266th in college basketball with 6.6 threes per game, shot just 30.9% from beyond the arc, which was 24th-worst in the country.

Wichita State ceded 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.6% three-point percentage (169th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Wichita State took 62.8% two-pointers (accounting for 74.4% of the team's baskets) and 37.2% three-pointers (25.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.