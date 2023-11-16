The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-9.5) 144.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-9.5) 145.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wichita State compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Shockers games.

Coastal Carolina put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 14 of the Chanticleers' games hit the over.

