The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Shockers finished 69th.
  • Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Shockers scored were just 3.0 fewer points than the Chanticleers allowed (74.0).
  • Wichita State had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Wichita State put up 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did on the road (69.9).
  • Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.
  • Wichita State drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lipscomb W 76-59 Charles Koch Arena
11/9/2023 Western Kentucky W 71-61 Charles Koch Arena
11/12/2023 Friends W 95-65 Charles Koch Arena
11/16/2023 Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Norfolk State - Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond - Charles Koch Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.