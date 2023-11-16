The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Chanticleers ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Shockers finished 69th.

Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Shockers scored were just 3.0 fewer points than the Chanticleers allowed (74.0).

Wichita State had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.0 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Wichita State put up 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did on the road (69.9).

Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.

Wichita State drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% in away games.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule