How to Watch Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wichita State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Wichita State went 12-7 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Chanticleers ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball. The Shockers finished 69th.
- Last year, the 71.0 points per game the Shockers scored were just 3.0 fewer points than the Chanticleers allowed (74.0).
- Wichita State had an 8-4 record last season when putting up more than 74.0 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Wichita State put up 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did on the road (69.9).
- Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- Wichita State drained 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 more than it averaged in road games (6.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 28.6% at home and 34.3% in away games.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 76-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 71-61
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/12/2023
|Friends
|W 95-65
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/16/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
