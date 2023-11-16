At Chase Center on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (6-6) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) at 10:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Warriors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Thunder's +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.5 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (10th in the league).

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.9 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 110.8 per outing (ninth in league).

These two teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 222.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Golden State is 5-7-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +8000 +3500 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.