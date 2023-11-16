Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors meet at Chase Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 7.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game, 1.5 more than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Chet Holmgren's 15.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

Holmgren has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under (2.5).

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Thursday's prop bet for Luguentz Dort is 10.5 points, 3.8 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Dort's two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Chris Paul's 10.7 points per game average is 3.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

