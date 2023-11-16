The Golden State Warriors (6-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on November 16, 2023 at Chase Center.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Oklahoma City has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.

The Thunder average 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors give up (110.8).

When Oklahoma City totals more than 110.8 points, it is 6-1.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have fared better at home this year, posting 120.1 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game in away games.

Defensively Oklahoma City has played worse at home this year, surrendering 116.4 points per game, compared to 103.3 away from home.

When playing at home, the Thunder are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (11.7) than away from home (12.3). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to away from home (40.2%).

Thunder Injuries