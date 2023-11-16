How to Watch the Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on November 16, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Oklahoma City has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.
- The Thunder average 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors give up (110.8).
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 110.8 points, it is 6-1.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have fared better at home this year, posting 120.1 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game in away games.
- Defensively Oklahoma City has played worse at home this year, surrendering 116.4 points per game, compared to 103.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Thunder are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (11.7) than away from home (12.3). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to away from home (40.2%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
