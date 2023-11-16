Heading into a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (6-6), the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 at Chase Center.

The Thunder enter this matchup after a 123-87 win over the Spurs on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 28 points paced the Thunder in the win.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Stephen Curry: Out (Knee)

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

