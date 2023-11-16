The Golden State Warriors (6-6) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -2.5 227.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points five times.

Oklahoma City's outings this year have an average point total of 228.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder have gone 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

Oklahoma City has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 5 45.5% 116.5 229.4 111.6 222.4 230.2 Warriors 5 41.7% 112.9 229.4 110.8 222.4 225.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (5-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-1-0).

The Thunder score 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors allow (110.8).

When Oklahoma City totals more than 110.8 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Thunder and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 8-3 2-1 5-6 Warriors 5-7 3-1 5-7

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Thunder Warriors 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

