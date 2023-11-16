How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Golden State Warriors is a game to see on a Thursday NBA schedule that features two compelling contests.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES
- Stream Live: regional restrictions may apply
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 7-4
- BKN Record: 6-5
- MIA Stats: 109.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- BKN Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -185
- BKN Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 217.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder travel to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK
- Stream Live: regional restrictions may apply
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-6
- OKC Record: 7-4
- GS Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- OKC Stats: 116.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -2.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -145
- GS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 227.5 points
