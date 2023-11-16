Luguentz Dort and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing off versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-87 win against the Spurs, Dort totaled six points.

In this piece we'll examine Dort's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-125)

Over 10.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 per game.

The Warriors conceded 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the league).

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 30 29 5 0 6 0 0

