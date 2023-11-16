The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up.

When Kansas State gave up fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 16-14.

Last year, the Hawkeyes recorded 87.3 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats gave up.

When Iowa totaled more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot at a 40.0% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Schedule