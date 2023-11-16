Thursday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) going head to head against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-51 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Wildcats secured a 77-39 win against Little Rock.

Kansas State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kansas State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Kansas State 51

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats averaged 70.1 points per game last season (80th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They had a +101 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

In conference play, Kansas State put up fewer points (66.9 per game) than it did overall (70.1) in 2022-23.

The Wildcats scored more points at home (74.4 per game) than away (61.3) last season.

At home, Kansas State allowed 63.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it allowed away (75.5).

