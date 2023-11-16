AAC teams will hit the court across three games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets playing the Rice Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Florida Bulls at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 SEC Network + North Texas Eagles at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Rice Owls 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!