The Belmont Bruins (1-1) play the Wichita State Shockers (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Belmont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Shockers put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 1.0 fewer point than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up.

When Wichita State gave up fewer than 71.6 points last season, it went 15-8.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Bruins averaged were 7.9 more points than the Shockers allowed (63.7).

Belmont went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Last season, the Bruins had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.1% higher than the 37.2% of shots the Shockers' opponents knocked down.

The Shockers' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Wichita State Schedule