Wednesday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (1-1) and Belmont Bruins (1-1) matching up at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 15.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Shockers earned a 60-41 win over Presbyterian.

Wichita State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Wichita State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 66, Belmont 64

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Shockers had a +81 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They put up 66.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball and allowed 63.7 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Wichita State scored fewer points in conference play (62.5 per game) than overall (66.1).

The Shockers scored 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 62.7 away.

Wichita State allowed 58.5 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 away.

