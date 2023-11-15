Will Samuel Girard Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Samuel Girard going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Girard stats and insights
- Girard is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Girard has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Girard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:19
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 4-0
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
