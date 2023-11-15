Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 15?
When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Joel Kiviranta score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta 2022-23 stats and insights
- In eight of 70 games last season, Kiviranta scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Kiviranta produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Kiviranta's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.
Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Ducks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
