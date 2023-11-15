The Anaheim Ducks (9-6) will aim to continue a five-game road win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 14 times this season, and have gone 9-5 in those games.

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 75.0% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 14 games this season.

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 47 (18th) Goals 47 (18th) 44 (12th) Goals Allowed 43 (10th) 10 (19th) Power Play Goals 11 (14th) 8 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (23rd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Colorado has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Colorado went over six times.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche are ranked 18th in the NHL with 47 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Avalanche are ranked 12th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 44 total goals (3.1 per game).

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

