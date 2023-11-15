The Colorado Avalanche (9-5) are -300 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (9-6), who have +240 odds, on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in six of 14 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 64.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-5).

This season the Ducks have seven wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado has been a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim has three games this season playing as an underdog by +240 or longer, and is 2-1 in those contests.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 3.3 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.3 3.9 8 19.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.4 2.6 10 27.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

