Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Vassell are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) face off at Paycom Center on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Suns, 111-99, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 35 points, and also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 7 4 1 1 2 Jalen Williams 31 1 1 2 0 3 Chet Holmgren 18 6 4 0 2 3

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 6.7 boards and 7.0 assists per contest, making 48.3% of shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort puts up 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

