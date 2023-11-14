Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs play at Paycom Center on Tuesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Gilgeous-Alexander has put up 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 7.5 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 15.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.3).

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 12.5-point over/under for Luguentz Dort on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Dort has made two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.