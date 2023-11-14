As they ready for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-7), the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 at Paycom Center.

Last time out, the Thunder won on Sunday 111-99 against the Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 35 points paced the Thunder in the victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Tre Jones: Out (Hamstring)

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

