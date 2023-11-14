The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points three times.

The average total in Oklahoma City's outings this year is 230.0, 7.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Oklahoma City has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.

The Thunder have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 3 30% 115.9 228.9 114.1 238.3 229.4 Spurs 5 50% 113.0 228.9 124.2 238.3 227.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and three times in four road games.

The 115.9 points per game the Thunder average are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs give up (124.2).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 124.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Thunder and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 7-3 0-0 5-5 Spurs 4-6 1-2 9-1

Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights

Thunder Spurs 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.2 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

