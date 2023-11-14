There are two games on the NHL menu Monday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available in this article.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Rantanen's stats: 9 goals in 13 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +100 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 11 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +180 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Hyman's stats: 7 goals in 13 games

Jared McCann (Kraken) +200 to score

Kraken vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 McCann's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Brock Nelson (Islanders) +200 to score

Islanders vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Nelson's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Bo Horvat (Islanders) +210 to score

Islanders vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Horvat's stats: 4 goals in 12 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +210 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13

8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Kane's stats: 3 goals in 13 games

Jaden Schwartz (Kraken) +220 to score

Kraken vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 Schwartz's stats: 8 goals in 15 games

