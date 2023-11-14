Kansas vs. Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-6.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks' record against the spread last year was 15-18-0.
- Kansas had a record of 12-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year (92.3%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 73.3% chance to win.
- Kentucky went 16-16-0 ATS last year.
- The Wildcats entered four games last season as the underdog by +220 or more and won each of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|12
|36.4%
|75.4
|149.9
|68.1
|135.9
|144
|Kentucky
|12
|37.5%
|74.5
|149.9
|67.8
|135.9
|140.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kansas vs Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).
- When Kansas totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall.
- The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.
- Kentucky put together a 13-8 ATS record and an 18-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|3-11
|15-18-0
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|1-0
|20-12-0
Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Kentucky
|15-1
|Home Record
|14-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-3
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.