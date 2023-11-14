The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Jayhawks' record against the spread last year was 15-18-0.

Kansas had a record of 12-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year (92.3%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 73.3% chance to win.

Kentucky went 16-16-0 ATS last year.

The Wildcats entered four games last season as the underdog by +220 or more and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 12 36.4% 75.4 149.9 68.1 135.9 144 Kentucky 12 37.5% 74.5 149.9 67.8 135.9 140.8

Additional Kansas vs Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats gave up (67.8).

When Kansas totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall.

The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

Kentucky put together a 13-8 ATS record and an 18-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 3-11 15-18-0 Kentucky 16-16-0 1-0 20-12-0

Kansas vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Kentucky 15-1 Home Record 14-4 7-4 Away Record 6-3 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

