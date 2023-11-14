Tuesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) matching up at United Center has a projected final score of 90-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Kentucky. The over/under has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center Line: Kansas -6.5

Kansas -6.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -275, Kentucky +220

Kansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 90, Kentucky 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kansas (-6.5)



Kansas (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas was 88th in the country in points scored (75.4 per game) and 118th in points allowed (68.1) last year.

Last year, the Jayhawks were 90th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

Last season Kansas was 15th-best in the country in assists with 16.4 per game.

The Jayhawks made 7 3-pointers per game and shot 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 219th and 151st, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Kansas was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 37th in defensive 3-point percentage (31%).

The Jayhawks took 66.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75% of the Jayhawks' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky scored 74.5 points per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 67.8 points per contest (105th-ranked).

The Wildcats thrived in terms of rebounding last year, ranking seventh-best in the country in boards per game (36.6) and ninth-best in boards allowed per contest (26.8).

Last year Kentucky ranked 46th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.1 per game.

The Wildcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Wildcats ranked 288th in the country. They owned a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

Kentucky was 82nd in the country with 6.5 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th with a 32.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Kentucky last year, 70% of them were two-pointers (77.1% of the team's made baskets) and 30% were from beyond the arc (22.9%).

