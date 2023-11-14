Kansas vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-310
|+245
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas covered 15 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Jayhawks games hit the over.
- Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, 20 of the Wildcats' games hit the over.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
- Kansas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
