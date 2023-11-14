The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas covered 15 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Jayhawks games hit the over.

Kentucky compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 20 of the Wildcats' games hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Kansas equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.

Kansas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

