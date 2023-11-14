Kansas vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-300
|+240
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Jayhawks games hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.
- Kentucky won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last year.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Kansas is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
