The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-6.5) 147.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-6.5) 147.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • Jayhawks games hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.
  • Kentucky won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last year.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Kansas is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.