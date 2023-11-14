The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

Jayhawks games hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.

Kentucky won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 20 out of 32 times last year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Kansas is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

